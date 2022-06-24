Mediaterre

   

Zayed Sustainability Prize - 6 juillet date limite candidatures -

 Europe
   

Appel ouvert jusqu'au 6 juillet 2022 !

Créé en 2008, le prix Zayed Sustainability est le prix pionnier des Émirats arabes unis pour récompenser l'excellence en matière de développement durable. Ce prix global a été créé pour honorer le legs du Cheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan en matière d’humanitarisme et d’engagement dans le développement durable. Le prix récompense les petites et moyennes entreprises, les organisations à but non lucratif et les écoles secondaires du monde entier pour leurs technologies et solutions innovantes.

Au cours des 14 dernières années, le prix a récompensé 96 lauréats. Collectivement, ceux-ci ont eu un impact positif sur la vie de plus de 370 millions de personnes à travers le monde en contribuant au développement durable grâce à leurs solutions impactantes, innovantes et inspirantes.

Le montant total du prix, soit 3 millions de dollars, est réparti entre cinq catégories

La Santé US$ 600,000

L’ Alimentation US$ 600,000

L’Énergie US$ 600,000

L’Eau US$ 600,000

Lycées et collèges du monde* US$ 600,000

*La catégorie " Lycées et collèges du monde " récompense six écoles de six régions du monde à la hauteur de 100 000 dollars américains chacune.

Ces régions sont : L'Amérique, l'Afrique subsaharienne, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique du Nord, l'Europe et l'Asie centrale, l'Asie du Sud et l'Asie de l'Est & le Pacifique.

----

Call open until 6 July 2022: Zayed Sustainability Prize for SMEs, NPOs, High Schools 

Established in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability. The Prize honours humanitarianism and commitment to sustainability, by awarding nonprofit organisations, small and medium sized enterprises and high schools for their sustainable solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.

Deadline to submit your project: 6th July 2022.

Eligibility: Non-profit organisations, small and medium sized enterprises and high schools

The total Prize fund of US$ 3 million is distributed amongst five categories:

  • Health US$ 600,000
  • Food US$ 600,000
  • Energy US$ 600,000
  • Water US$ 600,000
  • Global High Schools* US$ 600,000

*The Global High Schools category awards six schools from six world regions up to US $100,000 each.

Those regions are: Europe, the Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific.

Over the past 14 years, the Prize has awarded 96 winners who have positively impacted the lives of over 370 million people around the world by accelerating sustainable development through their impactful, innovative and inspiring solutions.

The categories are evaluated based on three criteria:

Innovation: Innovation refers to a novel solution or a transformation of an existing solution that solves a challenge or a need, generates value and brings significant positive impact.

 

A solution can be a technology, a service or a business model.

 Organisations must demonstrate that their solution:

 

- has a unique value proposition;

 - is disruptive or transformative;

 - is technically and commercially viable; and

- is adopted by the market.

 

The Prize does not award early stage start-ups, inventions, prototypes or solutions that have not demonstrated any impact on the ground.

 

Impact: Impact refers to a positive change that addresses social, economic, technological and/or environmental challenge(s) and has proven to make the world a better place by improving the well-being of humanity.

 

Organisations must demonstrate that:

 

- their solution already has had a positive impact on the quality of peoples' lives;

 - they are resilient to potential social, economic, technological, and environmental challenges;

 - they have good governance by employing skilled people and establishing fair policies;

 - they have a detailed plan of how the Prize money would be used to further increase their impact.

 

Inspiration: Leading by example, Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, placed great value on the pursuit of socio-economic development that meets the needs of both current and future generations.

 

Continued through the Prize, Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is a source of inspiration for the entire world.

 Organisations must demonstrate that their solution:

 - reflects Sheikh Zayed’s core values, sustainability and human development, which were central to his own approach and actions;

 - can inspire and influence others to advance sustainable and human development; and

 - can further inspire sustainable actions from the wider community by instigating behavioural changes.

 

For more information and how to submit an entry, please go to our website: www.ZayedSustainabilityPrize.com

If you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to contact us on supportzsp@sherlockcomms.com.

Partagez
Donnez votre avis
<< Dépêche précédente

Précédemment dans la thématique ONG

  • Zayed Sustainability Prize - 6 juillet date limite candidatures -
    24/06/22 à 08h12 GMT

    • Dernièrement dans la thématique ONG

  • Zayed Sustainability Prize - 6 juillet date limite candidatures -
    24/06/22 à 08h12 GMT
  • 3 questions à... Jean 14 Koivogui, représentant du Gret en Guinée
    12/03/21 à 09h59 GMT
  • Le compostage des déchets humains en Haïti pour améliorer les écosystèmes locaux
    14/09/20 à 21h20 GMT
  • Un oeil sur African Parks : une puissante ONG qui contrôle un nombre conséquent d'espaces naturels en Afrique
    06/07/20 à 13h51 GMT
  • Coronavirus - Le Gret adapte ses projets de terrain et prépare les actions de demain
    21/04/20 à 11h53 GMT
    • 0 avis

    Ressources complémentaires

    [fr] Pour en savoir plus (16 hits)
    [en] Pour en savoir plus (15 hits)
    [en] Portail inscriptions (15 hits)
    [en] Comment candidater (15 hits)
    [en] Exemple de projet lauréat (16 hits)

    Consulter d'autres dépêches

    Dernières dépêches

  • Nuru, l'appli intelligente de WAVE pour une surveillance participative des maladies virales du manioc au Cameroun
    27/06/22 à 09h35 GMT
  • Invitation matinale Engagé RSE (Métropole de Lyon)
    24/06/22 à 08h31 GMT
  • Plaidoyer pour un monde (plus) durable, un livre de Nicolas Imbert
    24/06/22 à 08h15 GMT
  • Zayed Sustainability Prize - 6 juillet date limite candidatures -
    24/06/22 à 08h12 GMT
  • La Fondation Terre Solidaire organise la 3e édition de la Rencontre #Ceux Qui Font Demain pour la planète le mercredi 29 juin à Grenoble
    24/06/22 à 08h07 GMT
  • Changement climatique : quand les espèces déménagent...
    21/06/22 à 11h53 GMT
  • Les femmes et le leadership en 2022 : tout comprendre avec une infographie
    21/06/22 à 11h52 GMT
  • Webconf APCC - Fiabiliser son Bilan Carbone® pour amorcer concrètement et rapidement la transition
    21/06/22 à 11h52 GMT
  • Le World Impact Summit 2022 : une édition tournée vers l'impact et comment innover autrement
    21/06/22 à 11h51 GMT
  • Création d'un circuit court : facile !
    21/06/22 à 11h51 GMT
    • Conception & Réalisation : CIRIDD - © 2002-2022 Médiaterre V4.0