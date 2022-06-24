Zayed Sustainability Prize - 6 juillet date limite candidatures

Appel ouvert jusqu'au 6 juillet 2022 !

Créé en 2008, le prix Zayed Sustainability est le prix pionnier des Émirats arabes unis pour récompenser l'excellence en matière de développement durable. Ce prix global a été créé pour honorer le legs du Cheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan en matière d’humanitarisme et d’engagement dans le développement durable. Le prix récompense les petites et moyennes entreprises, les organisations à but non lucratif et les écoles secondaires du monde entier pour leurs technologies et solutions innovantes.

Au cours des 14 dernières années, le prix a récompensé 96 lauréats. Collectivement, ceux-ci ont eu un impact positif sur la vie de plus de 370 millions de personnes à travers le monde en contribuant au développement durable grâce à leurs solutions impactantes, innovantes et inspirantes.

Le montant total du prix, soit 3 millions de dollars, est réparti entre cinq catégories

La Santé US$ 600,000

L’ Alimentation US$ 600,000

L’Énergie US$ 600,000

L’Eau US$ 600,000

Lycées et collèges du monde* US$ 600,000

*La catégorie " Lycées et collèges du monde " récompense six écoles de six régions du monde à la hauteur de 100 000 dollars américains chacune.

Ces régions sont : L'Amérique, l'Afrique subsaharienne, le Moyen-Orient et l'Afrique du Nord, l'Europe et l'Asie centrale, l'Asie du Sud et l'Asie de l'Est & le Pacifique.

----

Call open until 6 July 2022: Zayed Sustainability Prize for SMEs, NPOs, High Schools

Established in 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize is the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability. The Prize honours humanitarianism and commitment to sustainability, by awarding nonprofit organisations, small and medium sized enterprises and high schools for their sustainable solutions across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.

Deadline to submit your project: 6th July 2022.

Eligibility: Non-profit organisations, small and medium sized enterprises and high schools

The total Prize fund of US$ 3 million is distributed amongst five categories:

Health US$ 600,000

Food US$ 600,000

Energy US$ 600,000

Water US$ 600,000

Global High Schools* US$ 600,000

*The Global High Schools category awards six schools from six world regions up to US $100,000 each.

Those regions are: Europe, the Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific.

Over the past 14 years, the Prize has awarded 96 winners who have positively impacted the lives of over 370 million people around the world by accelerating sustainable development through their impactful, innovative and inspiring solutions.

The categories are evaluated based on three criteria:

Innovation: Innovation refers to a novel solution or a transformation of an existing solution that solves a challenge or a need, generates value and brings significant positive impact.

A solution can be a technology, a service or a business model.

Organisations must demonstrate that their solution:

- has a unique value proposition;

- is disruptive or transformative;

- is technically and commercially viable; and

- is adopted by the market.

The Prize does not award early stage start-ups, inventions, prototypes or solutions that have not demonstrated any impact on the ground.

Impact: Impact refers to a positive change that addresses social, economic, technological and/or environmental challenge(s) and has proven to make the world a better place by improving the well-being of humanity.

Organisations must demonstrate that:

- their solution already has had a positive impact on the quality of peoples' lives;

- they are resilient to potential social, economic, technological, and environmental challenges;

- they have good governance by employing skilled people and establishing fair policies;

- they have a detailed plan of how the Prize money would be used to further increase their impact.

Inspiration: Leading by example, Sheikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, placed great value on the pursuit of socio-economic development that meets the needs of both current and future generations.

Continued through the Prize, Sheikh Zayed’s legacy is a source of inspiration for the entire world.

Organisations must demonstrate that their solution:

- reflects Sheikh Zayed’s core values, sustainability and human development, which were central to his own approach and actions;

- can inspire and influence others to advance sustainable and human development; and

- can further inspire sustainable actions from the wider community by instigating behavioural changes.

For more information and how to submit an entry, please go to our website: www.ZayedSustainabilityPrize.com

If you have any additional questions, please do not hesitate to contact us on supportzsp@sherlockcomms.com.